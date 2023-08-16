CityLife

Satellite

ISRO Shares Pictures of Aditya-L1 Mission to Study the Sun

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
ISRO has released images of its upcoming project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, which aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun’s dynamics and space weather. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, will be India’s first space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun.

The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth. This strategic location will allow Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without any hindrance from eclipses or occultation, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The Aditya-L1 Mission will carry seven payloads designed to observe various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer known as the corona. These payloads will utilize electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors to collect crucial information regarding coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, and the dynamics of space weather.

Named after the core of the Sun, Aditya-L1 seeks to provide unprecedented insights into the behavior of our star. Scientists have high expectations for the mission’s payload, which is expected to shed light on the physics behind the heating mechanism of the solar corona, the magnetic field topology, and the development of coronal mass ejections.

While an exact launch date for the Aditya-L1 Mission has not yet been announced, the recent release of pictures indicates that preparations are underway. Once launched, this ambitious endeavor by ISRO is poised to significantly enhance our knowledge of the Sun and its impact on our solar system.

