The Satellite Galaxies of the Milky Way

Our home galaxy, the Milky Way, is a galactic shepherd that controls the movements of numerous smaller galaxies. These galaxies, known as satellites, orbit around the Milky Way in a similar way that Earth orbits the Sun. While most of these satellites can only be seen through telescopes, there are two that are bright enough to be visible with the naked eye: the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. The Large Magellanic Cloud is the largest among them.

The majority of the other satellite galaxies are small and faint, often appearing as no more than puffballs. As a result, many of them were not discovered until recent times. One of the closest satellite galaxies to us is the Canis Major Dwarf, located approximately 25,000 light-years away from Earth. However, there is ongoing debate as to whether it is a galaxy or simply a star cluster.

Another confirmed satellite is the Sagittarius Dwarf, situated approximately 65,000 light-years away. It has passed through the core of the Milky Way multiple times, causing disruptions in the orbits of some stars within the larger galaxy. The gravitational pull exerted by the Milky Way is gradually tearing the Sagittarius Dwarf apart. Eventually, all of its stars will be assimilated into the Milky Way, leading to the disappearance of a member of the Milky Way’s satellite collection.

The Sagittarius Dwarf can be found within the constellation Sagittarius, positioned low in the southern sky during nightfall. Its stars create the shape of a teapot, with the Sagittarius Dwarf located to the left of this formation. However, its visibility is obscured by clouds of dust, making it a hidden satellite of the Milky Way.