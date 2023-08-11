Telesat Signs $1.56 Billion Contract with MDA for Satellite Construction

MDA, a Canada-based company, has entered into a $1.56 billion contract with Telesat to build approximately 200 satellites. The agreement includes the construction of 198 satellites for Telesat’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation, with an option for Telesat to purchase up to an additional 100 satellites.

The satellite construction will take place at MDA’s facility in Montreal. Telesat stated that its low-Earth orbit satellite-constellation program is fully funded, with a combination of the company’s own equity contribution, vendor financing, and commitments from governments.

Telesat also mentioned that the satellites will be slightly smaller than initially anticipated, resulting in cost savings of approximately $2 billion compared to previous estimates.

This partnership between Telesat and MDA signifies a significant step forward in the development and expansion of satellite infrastructure. With the construction of these satellites, Telesat aims to enhance its satellite services and provide improved, cost-effective connectivity worldwide.

The collaboration between MDA and Telesat is expected to contribute greatly to the advancement of the satellite industry and the delivery of innovative satellite solutions.

