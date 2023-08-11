$2.1B Contract Awarded to MDA for Telesat Lightspeed Satellites

MDA Ltd. has been selected as the prime contractor for Telesat’s Telesat Lightspeed satellite constellation, a global network that will provide enhanced digital connectivity to Canadians and customers worldwide. Valued at approximately $2.1 billion, this contract is the largest in MDA’s history. It includes the design, manufacture, assembly, and testing of 198 satellites, with an option for Telesat to purchase up to 100 additional satellites.

Telesat Lightspeed is the second LEO constellation contract awarded to MDA in the past eighteen months, demonstrating the company’s successful strategy and investments in satellite services for communications and other applications. The collaboration between MDA and Telesat will leverage their combined talent and technology to bring the Telesat Lightspeed mission to life.

The satellites will be built, assembled, and tested at MDA’s state-of-the-art satellite manufacturing facilities in Montreal. The production lines will utilize Industry 5.0 techniques, including AI, automation, cobots, augmented reality, and highly-skilled assemblers, to meet the accelerated rates required for high volume non-geostationary orbit systems. This contract also makes Telesat the anchor customer for MDA’s new software-defined digital satellite product line.

The Telesat Lightspeed program aims to achieve significant cost improvements and network efficiency, providing better link performance and greater flexibility in geographic coverage. It will deliver high-capacity, secure, resilient, and affordable broadband connectivity worldwide.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, applauds the collaboration between MDA and Telesat, highlighting the creation of high-skilled jobs and support for innovation in the telecom industry.

To meet increasing customer demand, MDA is launching a new software-defined digital satellite product line, which includes a range of modular digital products and components for space-based communication solutions. This line will help reduce production costs and schedules significantly.

The Telesat Lightspeed contract will be added to MDA’s backlog in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. A conference call and webcast will be held on August 11, 2023, to discuss MDA’s Q2 2023 financial results and the Telesat Lightspeed contract award. Further information can be found on MDA’s Investor Relations website.