The Largest Commercial Communications Satellite, JUPITER 3, Performs Successfully After Launch

Maxar Technologies has announced that the JUPITER™ 3 satellite, the largest commercial communications satellite ever built, is functioning as expected following its recent launch. Manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, the JUPITER 3 was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Maxar Technologies is a leading provider of space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence.

Once deployed, the satellite, also known as EchoStar XXIV, successfully deployed its solar arrays and commenced signal transmission and reception. With 14 solar panels, the fully deployed arrays could span the height of a 10-story building.

The JUPITER 3 satellite demonstrates the scalability of Maxar’s versatile Maxar 1300™ platform. This platform’s most powerful variants are employed in high-bandwidth communications missions and will drive deep space missions such as NASA’s Gateway. Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space, highlights that the success of JUPITER 3 showcases Maxar’s commitment to pushing the boundaries in the GEO communications market.

JUPITER 3 is an ultra high-density, high-capacity, and high-throughput satellite, joining the fleet of Hughes’ JUPITER satellites which includes four other craft built by Maxar. This new satellite incorporates customized architecture utilizing a range of advanced technologies. These include industry-first Q- and V-band gateway feeder links, electronics miniaturization, solid-state amplifiers, and highly efficient spot beam antenna designs.