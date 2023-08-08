Maxar-built Satellite for Intelsat Performing Successfully after Launch

Maxar Technologies has revealed that the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite, manufactured for Intelsat, is functioning as expected since its launch. The spacecraft, developed by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, was deployed into space using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

After liftoff and separation, the satellite began sending and receiving signals and successfully deployed its solar arrays. Once in its designated orbital position, the spacecraft will activate two payloads. The C-band capability will be used by Intelsat over the continental United States, while the Ku-band will ensure continuity over the Pacific Ocean and the United States for mobility, network, and government customers. The Ku-band payload is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space, expressed his satisfaction with the successful launch, stating that the new satellite further enhances the capabilities of Maxar spacecraft, benefitting people worldwide. Johnson also highlighted the efficiency and focus of Maxar employees in delivering the required capability promptly when needed by customers.

The Galaxy satellites developed by Maxar for Intelsat are based on the Maxar 1300™ platform. This platform provides the necessary flexibility and power for dual-payload missions, such as the one undertaken by the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite. The deployment of these satellites, along with four others already in orbit, aims to transition Intelsat’s broadband coverage and free up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

Maxar has manufactured nearly 60 spacecraft for Intelsat since the 1970s. The most recent satellite launched by Maxar for Intelsat was Intelsat 40e, which carried the NASA hosted payload called Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) and entered orbit on April 7, 2023.