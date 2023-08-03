Maxar Technologies Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat’s Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

Maxar Technologies, a leading provider of space solutions and geospatial intelligence, has announced that the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite, built for Intelsat, is performing as expected after its launch. The spacecraft was manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, and was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Shortly after liftoff and separation, the satellite successfully began receiving and sending signals and deployed its solar arrays. The spacecraft will now journey to its orbital position, where two payloads will be put into operation. The C-band capability will be used by Intelsat over the continental United States, while the Ku-band will provide continuity for mobility, network, and government customers over the Pacific Ocean and the United States, with a payload jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space, Chris Johnson, emphasized the significance of this new satellite for Intelsat, stating, “Our newest satellite for Intelsat adds to the capability that Maxar spacecraft deliver to people across the globe. Maxar built six geostationary spacecraft for Intelsat in three and a half years. That shows how fast and focused our employees are in delivering capability when our customers need it most.”

The Galaxy satellites that Maxar has built for Intelsat are based on the proven Maxar 1300™ platform, which offers the flexibility and power needed for dual-payload missions. Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 joins four other satellites built on this bus already in orbit, allowing Intelsat to transition its broadband coverage and free up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

Maxar has a long-standing partnership with Intelsat and has built nearly 60 spacecraft for the company since the 1970s. Their most recent satellite, Intelsat 40e, along with its NASA hosted payload, Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO), was successfully launched on April 7, 2023.

Maxar Technologies is committed to delivering disruptive value to both government and commercial customers, providing them with comprehensive space solutions and geospatial intelligence. With a global team of over 4,600 members, Maxar aims to leverage the potential of space to create a better world for all.