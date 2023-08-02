Maxar Technologies to Produce Platform for U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer Program

Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, has been selected to produce a platform for L3Harris Technologies in support of the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer (T1TRK) program. The program aims to create a mesh network of satellites for global warning and tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

The platform, called Maxar 300, is designed to accommodate eight or more space vehicles per launch. It features flexible data interfaces, support for intersatellite links (optical and radio frequency), configurable telemetry data architectures, and the option of chemical or electric propulsion. The Maxar 300 series is specifically tailored to meet the demanding low jitter and high power requirements of the missile defense mission.

Maxar Technologies, based in Palo Alto, California, expects to begin production of the platforms later this year, with initial deliveries projected for early 2024. The company emphasizes its commitment to scalability, speed, and agility in meeting customer needs.

The U.S. Space Development Agency, established in March 2019, aims to create military space capabilities that provide persistent, resilient, global, low-latency surveillance to deter or defeat adversaries.

In May of this year, Maxar Technologies was acquired by U.S. private equity firm Advent International, with BCI as a minority investor. As a result, the company is no longer publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange. Advent and Maxar had previously announced their plans for a merger.

Maxar Technologies has also recently won a NASA contract for the robotic in-space assembly, highlighting its accomplishments in the space industry.