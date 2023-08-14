More Propulsion Troubles in Orbit

Remote-sensing satellite operator HawkEye 360 has encountered propulsion issues in orbit. The failure is attributed to the propulsion systems made by Enpulsion, an Austria-based company. The problem is further exacerbated by high solar activity. The Cluster 4 spacecraft, currently positioned at an orbital altitude of approximately 477 km, have experienced failures in their propulsion systems. The company has unsuccessfully attempted to rectify the issues and has concluded that the propulsion system failures are irreparable.

This comes after TechCrunch reported earlier about Capella Space satellites facing premature de-orbiting due to solar activity and problems with third-party propulsion systems.

News from Astranis and More

In other news, Array Labs has revealed its ambitious plans to scan Earth in 3D by utilizing clusters of radar satellites. Astranis has also provided exclusive details about its latest offering, UtilitySat, which CEO John Gedmark describes as “the Swiss Army Knife of satellites.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s Starliner capsule is not expected to be ready for its next test mission with astronauts until March 2024. Exotrail, a French in-space transportation startup, is expanding its presence with two U.S. subsidiaries, one of which will focus on serving U.S. government and defense customers. Firefly has unveiled its line of orbital transfer vehicles called Elytra, with the first variant set to launch into space in 2024.

