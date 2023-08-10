Hawaii’s Maui Island Ravaged by Wildfires

Parts of Hawaii’s Maui island were devastated by fierce wildfires on Wednesday. The destructive blazes resulted in the loss of hundreds of buildings, the displacement of numerous families, and sadly, at least 36 casualties.

Images taken by Maxar, an imaging company, through satellite photography, paint a grim picture of the aftermath. Lahaina Town, which was once the capital of a kingdom and the residence of King Kamehameha III, has been reduced to ashes on Maui’s West Side. The fires showed no mercy to Lahaina Harbor and even left the cherished banyan tree unrecognizably charred.

The extent of the damage caused by the wildfires is still being assessed. However, the destruction of numerous structures and the displacement of families highlights a significant impact on the affected communities.

For updates on the Maui wildfires and to stay informed on the situation, you can visit relevant sources and official town updates. Furthermore, if you would like to extend a helping hand to those affected by the fires, information on how to assist can be found as well.