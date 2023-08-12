CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Saves Family Caught in Maui Wildfire

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature proved its effectiveness by saving a family caught in a wildfire in Maui, Hawaii. The incident occurred when the wildfires suddenly surrounded the vehicle in which five people related to the brother’s girlfriend of Michael Miraflor were traveling.

Due to the lack of cell service in their location, the family had no means of communication with first responders. However, they were able to utilize the Emergency SOS feature on their iPhone 14 to reach out for help and inform the local fire department about their situation. The family’s location was shared with the dispatcher, who promptly coordinated the rescue mission.

The family was found at the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall in Lahaina near the wildfires. They communicated their dire circumstances, being surrounded by fire with no visibility and no means of escape due to blocked roads.

Thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on their iPhone, firefighters were able to locate and evacuate the family within just 30 minutes. This feature played a vital role in their rescue, ensuring their safety in a critical situation.

This is not the first instance where the Emergency SOS via satellite feature has come to the aid of individuals in need. In another incident, two tourists lost their way in the mountains of Italy. With no cellphone signal available, they were stranded. However, their iPhone 14 enabled them to send a satellite text message for help, leading to their rescue by the local fire department.

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature continues to prove its importance in emergency situations, providing a lifeline for those facing communication challenges in remote or inaccessible areas.

