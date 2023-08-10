Wildfires Devastate Maui, Resulting in Fatalities and Destruction

Wildfires in Maui have tragically claimed the lives of at least six individuals, with numerous others sustaining injuries. Sylvia Luke, currently serving as Hawaii’s acting governor, emphasized the catastrophic impact of the flames, stating that entire communities have been decimated. Luke issued a plea for potential travelers to avoid the area, as it is currently unsafe.

Recent satellite imagery provides a striking view of the profound destruction incurred by the fires in Lahaina, a waterfront city inhabited by approximately 13,000 residents on the island’s northwest side. Comparing an aerial photograph taken on June 25 to an image taken afterwards, it is evident that most structures have been reduced to ashes, while the surrounding landscape is charred.

The wildfire, accelerated by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora passing south of the Hawaiian islands, swiftly engulfed the coastal town of Lahaina. The fire raced through intersections and leaped across historic wooden buildings in the town center, some of which have existed since the 1700s and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One image zooms in on the Lahaina Square Shopping Center, which appears to have suffered significant damage, along with the nearby neighborhood. The fire continued to rage on Wednesday, with concerns that the death toll may increase.

Another photo shows Lahaina Banyan Court, which features the oldest living tree on Maui, and the adjacent Lahaina marina, where nearly every visible structure has been obliterated. Uncertainty remains regarding the fate of the tree.

President Biden expressed his support in a statement, announcing that he has mobilized all available federal resources to assist Hawaii. The Coast Guard and Navy are aiding in firefighting and rescue operations, while the Marines have contributed Black Hawk helicopters for aerial support.

Although an exact tally of the number of destroyed structures and evacuated individuals is still unknown, officials estimate that approximately 2,100 people are currently taking refuge in four shelters.

