New Satellite Photo Shows Devastating Wildfire on Maui Island

A recent satellite photo has captured the aftermath of a destructive wildfire that tore through Lahaina, a town on Hawaii’s Maui island. On August 8, fast-moving flames broke out on the outskirts of Lahaina and quickly spread throughout the town, destroying buildings and causing chaos. The fire caught many survivors off guard, with some only realizing its severity when it was already upon them.

Tragically, at least 99 people lost their lives in this fire, making it the deadliest blaze in the United States in over a century. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency responders continue to search for missing individuals amidst the rubble.

The satellite image, taken by Landsat 8, a satellite jointly owned by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the extent of the devastation. The photo was captured around 10:25 p.m. local time on August 8. It reveals the fires engulfing Lahaina almost entirely, as well as another smaller wildfire northeast of Kihei.

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the rapid spread of the Lahaina fire can be attributed to unusually strong winds. A strong high-pressure area to the north of the island, coupled with the remnants of Hurricane Dora to the south, created wind gusts between 45 to 67 mph (72 to 107 km/h). At its peak, the fire tore through the area at a rate of approximately 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) per minute.

The full extent of the damages caused by the wildfires is still being assessed, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency not yet able to provide an estimate. However, Hawaii Governor Josh Green believes the losses may amount to as much as $6 billion. He emphasized the magnitude of the disaster and the arduous recovery process that lies ahead for the island.