Wildfire Update: Maui DMV Office Offers Assistance for Residents Affected by Wildfires

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing has announced that their Lahaina Satellite Office will be available starting Wednesday, August 16, to help West Maui residents who have lost or had their Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses or Hawaiʻi State Identification cards destroyed due to the ongoing wildfires.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will solely focus on issuing duplicate cards with the cardholder’s principal address on record. No changes will be allowed. However, other transactions and services will not be available until the office data and system infrastructure are fully restored.

Requests for duplicate valid driver’s licenses or identification cards can be made in person at the Lahaina satellite office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Completed applications will then be sent to the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing Kahului Service Center for processing. The processed temporary licenses and identification cards will be transported back to the Lahaina satellite office for pickup on the next business day between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Alternatively, West Maui residents can also submit their requests by providing their full legal name and date of birth either by calling the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing Call Center at 808-270-7363 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by sending an email to [email protected]

For more information, please contact 808-270-7363.