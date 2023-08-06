Oman’s Artisanal Fishing Fleet Equipped with Satellite Tracking Devices

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has launched a project to enhance the country’s large artisanal fishing fleet by equipping them with satellite tracking devices. The goal of this initiative is to improve the fishing sector and provide support to fishermen. So far, 250 vessels across Oman have been equipped with these devices.

The project aims to establish an electronic system that monitors all fishing vessels within the sultanate. It goes beyond simply installing tracking devices and represents a significant upgrade to the existing system. By establishing electronic connections with satellites and earth stations, it revolutionizes the way fishing vessels are monitored in Oman.

The new system is innovative and efficient, allowing for the swift delivery of necessary information about fishing vessels. Through connectivity with the Internet of Things networks, the speed of response in emergencies has greatly improved. Satellites transmit crucial information about the boats and ships to operations rooms, where it is analyzed and relayed to the relevant parties, enabling prompt action.

This system offers benefits beyond just tracking. It provides data on fish production, assists in fish marketing, differentiates between legal and illegal fishing units, and upholds safety standards for fishing vessels. The aim is to upgrade the existing tracking system, established in 2000, by establishing electronic links with satellites and earth stations. This will ensure high-definition accuracy in line with global standards, allowing Oman’s fishing fleet to operate seamlessly.

The initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategic plans and programs in line with Oman Vision 2040. It is a step towards achieving the vision’s goals for the fishing sector. The project also involves a partnership with the Middle East Scientific Equipment Corporation to develop the electronic system for tracking and monitoring fishing vessels across Oman. The ministry aims to continue equipping all artisanal boats with these tracking devices as the project progresses.