Oman Implements Satellite Tracking Devices for Artisanal Fishing Fleet

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has launched a project to equip the country’s large artisanal fishing fleet with satellite tracking devices. This initiative aims to improve the fishing sector and support fishermen. Already, 250 vessels across Oman have been fitted with these devices, with the goal of eventually outfitting all artisanal boats with tracking devices.

The project goes beyond the simple installation of tracking devices. It involves establishing electronic connections with satellites and earth stations, revolutionizing the monitoring of fishing vessels in Oman. This innovative system enables the swift delivery of crucial information about the fishing vessels, improving emergency response times.

Satellites transmit important data about boats and ships to operations rooms, where it is analyzed and relayed to the relevant parties. This enables prompt action to be taken when necessary. The benefits of this system extend beyond tracking, as it provides data on fish production, assists in fish marketing, distinguishes between legal and illegal fishing units, and upholds safety standards for fishing vessels.

In April 2021, MAFWR entered into an agreement with the Middle East Scientific Equipment Corporation to develop an electronic system for tracking and monitoring fishing vessels in Oman. This project aims to upgrade the existing tracking system established in 2000, ensuring high-definition accuracy in line with global standards.

The implementation of satellite tracking devices aligns with the ministry’s strategic plans and programs, all contributing to the realization of Oman Vision 2040. This initiative demonstrates Oman’s commitment to modernizing its fishing industry and ensuring the sustainability and safety of its artisanal fishing fleet.