Lynk Global Launches Direct-to-Device Satellite Services in the Cook Islands

Small satellite operator Lynk Global has announced the launch of its second commercial service in partnership with a local telco in the Cook Islands. The company is now providing direct-to-device services in a small area of the Cook Islands, specifically around the uninhabited island of Manuae.

Users of Vodafone Cook Islands’ network can now send and receive text messages through Lynk’s satellites. This service is particularly beneficial in areas like Manuae where there is no terrestrial wireless infrastructure. Currently, Lynk’s three satellites can only handle a limited number of texts each day as they pass over the region.

To improve coverage and reduce latency, Lynk plans to deploy three more satellites later this year. The company aims to operate 50 satellites in total by the end of next year. Lynk’s ultimate plan is to cover the entire exclusive economic zone of the Cook Islands, which spans approximately 2,000,000 square kilometers. This comprehensive coverage will provide backup services in the event of natural disasters that disrupt ground networks.

Lynk’s satellite services have already been commercially used by the Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC), the largest telecommunications provider in Palau. Lynk’s satellites enable users in Palau to send and receive text messages, with multiple messages exchanged during a single satellite pass.

More than 30 companies have signed agreements with Lynk to utilize its services. The company aims to further expand its network density and obtain regulatory approvals for global expansion. The Lynk network aims to provide reliable connectivity in remote areas and during emergency situations.