Lockheed Martin’s Satellite for U.S. Space Force Passes Critical Design Review

Lockheed Martin has announced that a communications satellite it designed for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA) has successfully passed a critical design review. The satellite is part of the Tranche 1 Transport Layer, which is a mesh network consisting of 42 satellites in low Earth orbit that will support U.S. military operations.

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $700 million contract in February 2022 to produce the Tranche 1 satellites using buses made by Terran Orbital. The Transport Layer will also include satellites manufactured by Northrop Grumman and York Space Systems. This program marks the first major Department of Defense (DoD) initiative to utilize smaller, more cost-effective satellites for global military communications and data relay.

The critical design review involved thorough validation of the Tranche 1 satellite and ground designs, including supplier designs. In preparation for the review, Lockheed Martin 3D-printed a full-size replica of the satellite. Additionally, an optical communications terminal interoperability test was conducted, as all SDA satellites are equipped with optical terminals for in-space communications.

SDA plans to begin launching the Tranche 1 Transport Layer in late 2024. Lockheed Martin will assemble and test the satellites at a dedicated facility designed for small-satellite production.

In a separate contract worth $187.5 million, Lockheed Martin built ten satellites for the Tranche 0 Transport Layer, under SDA’s program. Alongside York Space’s satellite, two missile-tracking satellites built by SpaceX were also scheduled to launch in June but have been delayed until late August. The launch, which will involve a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, was postponed to address encryption security issues. The SDA worked closely with the National Security Agency to resolve these matters, ensuring the necessary encryption systems meet the requirements of DoD platforms.

Lockheed Martin’s ten satellites for Tranche 0 are prepared for shipping and ready for deployment.