Lockheed Martin’s Communications Satellite for U.S. Space Force Passes Design Review

Lockheed Martin has announced that a communications satellite designed for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA) has successfully passed a critical design review. The company will be responsible for building 42 satellites for SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer, which is a mesh network in low Earth orbit that will support U.S. military operations.

In February 2022, Lockheed Martin won a $700 million contract to produce the satellites using buses made by Terran Orbital. The Tranche 1 Transport Layer will consist of 126 satellites, with additional spacecraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman and York Space Systems.

The Transport Layer is the first major Department of Defense (DoD) program to utilize smaller and lower-cost satellites for global military communications and data relay. Kevin Huttenhoff, Lockheed Martin’s senior manager for space data transport, stated that the company collaborated with SDA to thoroughly validate the satellite and ground designs, including supplier designs.

As part of the design review process, Lockheed Martin created a full-size replica of the Tranche 1 satellite using 3D printing technology. The review also involved an interoperability test for the optical communications terminals, as all SDA satellites have these terminals for in-space communications.

SDA plans to commence launches of the Tranche 1 Transport Layer in late 2024. Lockheed Martin will assemble and test the satellites at a newly designed facility dedicated to small-satellite production.

Furthermore, under a separate $187.5 million contract awarded in August 2020, Lockheed Martin has already built 10 satellites for the Tranche 0 Transport Layer. These satellites, along with one from York Space Systems and two missile-tracking satellites made by SpaceX, were initially scheduled to launch in June but have been rescheduled for late August. The delay is attributed to the need to address encryption security issues, which required collaboration with the National Security Agency to ensure compliance with DoD encryption system standards.

Lockheed Martin’s 10 satellites for the Tranche 0 Transport Layer are currently prepared for shipment.