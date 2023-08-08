Lockheed Martin’s Facility in Colorado Streamlines Small Satellite Processing

Lockheed Martin has recently opened a new facility at its Waterton campus in Colorado. This multi-million dollar facility is designed to streamline the processing of small satellites, enabling high-rate delivery.

The 20,000-square-foot facility features a low bay clean room with six scalable, parallel assembly lines. It can accommodate different classifications of missions concurrently, making it highly configurable. The center is tailored to cater to all stages of small satellite development, including functional and performance testing.

The facility includes dedicated testing capabilities such as thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers, which can efficiently build and test satellites ranging in size from CubeSats to smallsats. This tailored approach reduces waste, optimizes energy and space, and supports the delivery of over 180 satellites per year.

Lockheed Martin is currently working on developing more than 50 satellites for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Transport Layer program. The Transport Layer aims to provide low-latency communication links for military users through an integrated network of capabilities in low Earth orbit (LEO). The company’s 10 Tranche 0 satellites are expected to launch this year, while the 42 Tranche 1 satellites will move into processing in the new factory to support a 2024 launch.

Lockheed Martin and the SDA have also successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer program. This review validated that the ground and space designs for the program meet all mission requirements and can proceed to production.

The Tranche 1 Transport Layer program consists of 126 space vehicles divided into six orbital planes. Lockheed Martin is responsible for building 42 of these space vehicles, which will provide resilient military data and connectivity worldwide. The program will use Link-16 waveforms and laser optical intersatellite links.

With the completion of the CDR, Lockheed Martin will now move into the integration and testing phase of the program. The new small satellite processing facility at the Waterton campus will be used for this purpose, allowing for high-rate delivery and the simultaneous accommodation of multiple classes of missions.

Lockheed Martin aims to deliver the Tranche 1 satellites on time for the SDA’s 2024 launch. The company has also been contracted to build 10 Tranche 0 satellites, which are set to launch this summer. These satellites will serve as the first step in building an interoperable, connected mesh network to support Joint All-Domain Operations.