Lockheed Martin Opens New Small Satellite Assembly Facility

Lockheed Martin, a company with a long history of building large spacecraft for the U.S. government, has opened a new facility to assemble small satellites to meet the increasing demand. The 20,000-square-foot factory, located at Lockheed Martin’s Waterton campus in Colorado, features six parallel assembly lines with the capacity to manufacture 180 small satellites annually.

The facility’s first project is the production of satellites for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA). SDA plans to create a network of data transport and missile-detection sensor satellites in low Earth orbit. Lockheed Martin secured a $700 million contract in February 2022 to build 42 communications satellites for SDA’s Transport Layer Tranche 1. Additionally, the company won a $187.5 million contract in November 2020 for the manufacture of 10 Transport Layer Tranche 0 satellites that are set to launch later this month.

The new factory will be responsible for producing the Tranche 1 satellites, which are expected to launch in late 2024. The Tranche 0 satellites were assembled at a different facility used for Global Positioning System (GPS) spacecraft production.

Lockheed Martin’s smallsat factory is equipped with thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers that can be scaled to accommodate satellites of various sizes. The decision to invest in this facility was driven by the industry’s shift towards proliferated architectures and the increasing preference for small satellites over larger ones.

The facility is versatile, allowing for the assembly of classified satellites for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as commercial satellites or satellites for non-U.S. government customers.

Lockheed Martin’s new small satellite assembly facility highlights the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the industry and its government customers.