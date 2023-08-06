Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility for Small Satellite Assembly

Lockheed Martin, a leading aerospace company known for building large spacecraft, has opened a new facility dedicated to assembling small satellites. The 20,000-square-foot factory is located at Lockheed Martin’s Waterton campus near Denver, Colorado. It features six assembly lines and has the capacity to produce 180 small satellites annually.

The first satellites to be manufactured at this new facility are for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA). SDA plans to create a network of data transport and missile-detection sensor satellites in low Earth orbit. Lockheed Martin was awarded a $700 million contract to construct 42 communications satellites for SDA’s Transport Layer Tranche 1 in February 2022. Additionally, the company won a $187.5 million contract in November 2020 to produce 10 Transport Layer Tranche 0 satellites, scheduled for launch later this month.

While the Tranche 0 satellites were assembled at a different facility that focuses on Global Positioning System (GPS) spacecraft, the Tranche 1 satellites will be built at the new small satellite factory. The facility is equipped with thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers that can be adjusted to accommodate satellites of varying sizes.

Lockheed Martin made the decision to invest in this new factory in response to industry trends and customer demands. The aerospace industry is increasingly shifting towards smaller satellite architectures, and the company’s government customers have expressed a desire for more proliferated systems. The small satellite facility is designed to handle both classified satellites for the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence community, as well as commercial satellites and those for non-U.S. government customers.

Overall, Lockheed Martin’s new facility represents a major step forward in expanding the company’s production capabilities and meeting the growing demand for small satellites.