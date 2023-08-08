CityLife

Lockheed Martin to Build New Facility for Manufacturing Satellites

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Lockheed Martin will construct a new facility to manufacture Transport Layer satellites for the US Space Development Agency (SDA). The company plans to shift the production of Tranche 1 satellites to this new factory, in addition to other small satellites and Cubesats. Currently, Lockheed Martin is manufacturing 10 Tranche 0 satellites at a different facility. The Transport Layer by SDA aims to provide military users with low-latency communication links via a network of integrated capabilities in low-Earth orbit. The launch of the Tranche 1 satellites is scheduled to commence in 2024.

The new facility, located at the company’s Waterton campus in Littleton, Colorado, will occupy 20,000 square feet and feature six scalable parallel assembly lines. It is designed to accommodate different classifications of missions simultaneously. The facility will also include dedicated testing capabilities such as thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers. These testing facilities are scaled to efficiently build and test satellites ranging in size from CubeSats to smallsats.

The layout of the new facility is tailored to minimize waste and optimize energy and space utilization. By adopting this approach, the facility aims to support the delivery of 180 satellites or more each year. Additionally, the facility’s configuration allows for the seamless execution of multiple missions, enhancing production efficiency.

The new manufacturing facility signifies Lockheed Martin’s commitment to expanding its satellite production capabilities. With the establishment of this facility, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for satellite manufacturing and drive advancements in space technology.

