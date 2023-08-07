The Company Sets Up New Facility for Manufacturing Transport Layer Satellites

The company has announced its plans to establish a new facility for the manufacture of Transport Layer satellites for the US Space Development Agency (SDA). This move involves shifting the production of 42 Tranche 1 units of Transport Layer satellites, as well as other small satellites and Cubesats, to the new factory. Currently, the company is manufacturing 10 Tranche 0 satellites at a separate location.

The Transport Layer system developed by the SDA aims to provide military users with low-latency communication links through a resilient network of integrated capabilities from low-Earth orbit. The launch of the Tranche 1 satellites is projected to commence in 2024.

Situated on the company’s Waterton campus in Littleton, Colorado, the new facility spans over 20,000 square feet and includes a low bay cleanroom. This cleanroom boasts six scalable parallel assembly lines and can be adjusted to accommodate different classifications of missions at the same time.

The facility is equipped with dedicated testing capabilities, such as thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers. These testing facilities are scaled appropriately to efficiently build and test satellites of various sizes, ranging from CubeSats to smallsats. The design of the facility aims to reduce waste, optimize energy and space, and enable the production and delivery of 180 or more satellites per year.