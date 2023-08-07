Lockheed Martin Opens Facility to Streamline Small Satellite Processing

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new facility aimed at speeding up the delivery of small satellites. With a space of 20,000 square feet, the facility is designed to accommodate the processing of up to 180 spacecraft per year. The facility, located at the company’s Waterton campus, includes a low bay clean room with six scalable parallel assembly lines, allowing for the simultaneous processing of various missions. The center is equipped to handle all stages of small satellite development, including functional and performance testing.

The facility also features dedicated testing capabilities, such as thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers, which are optimized to efficiently build and test satellites of different sizes. Waste reduction and energy optimization have been key considerations in the design, ensuring efficient use of space.

Lockheed Martin is currently focusing on the development of over 50 satellites for the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer. These satellites will offer low-latency communication links to military users through a resilient network of integrated capabilities in low-Earth orbit. The company’s 10 Tranche 0 Transport Layer satellites are set to launch this year, while the 42 Tranche 1 satellites will soon undergo processing in the new facility, with a planned launch in 2024.

The opening of this facility is part of Lockheed Martin’s ongoing efforts to provide advanced satellite solutions that meet customer needs. The company aims to lower costs and increase speed and agility in delivering scalable solutions. By investing in advanced capabilities, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, Lockheed Martin is committed to enhancing quality, efficiency, and affordability for its customers.

The company plans to leverage its existing strategic partnerships and diverse supplier base, utilizing the new facility for assembly, integration, and testing to optimize these relationships. Overall, this facility represents Lockheed Martin’s dedication to meeting customer demands and supporting their orbital diversity strategies.