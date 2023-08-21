Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flood Warnings in Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California, with rain totals ranging from 2 to 10 inches. This will increase the likelihood of destructive flash flooding and mudslides in the region. Several areas are already experiencing flooding, road closures, and power outages as a result of the storm.

Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Glendale are under a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Palmdale, Indio, Cathedral City, and Palm Desert also have flash flood warnings in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Due to the dangerous impacts of the storm, all schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed on Monday. The city of Palm Springs has declared a local state of emergency as they are experiencing unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways.

In addition to the heavy rain, Southern California also experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. However, there is no tsunami threat for the region.

Several utility customers are currently without power, with over 7,300 customers affected in the region. Delivery services, such as DoorDash, are also suspending their services temporarily due to the storm.

The Ontario Airport has announced flight suspensions, and Long Beach Transit will suspend bus service until Monday morning.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours due to an Ocean Water Use Warning issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The City of Long Beach has closed all parks, sports facilities, and most beach parking lots as a precautionary measure. This closure will continue until at least Monday afternoon.

Please stay updated on the latest weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety during this severe storm.