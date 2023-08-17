Hurricane Hilary Expected to Weaken as it Approaches California

A hurricane named Hilary has formed and is currently a category 2 storm. It has the potential to make landfall in California, posing a threat of flooding rains in Southern California from Sunday through Tuesday. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, Hilary has winds of 105 mph, but it is expected to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane. However, as Hilary moves towards cooler ocean waters and interacts with the mountain terrain of Baja California on Sunday, it will rapidly weaken.

The current track of Hilary indicates that it will enter California on Monday as either a tropical storm or a weaker tropical depression. If it does make landfall in California as a tropical storm, it will be the first time since 1939 that this has occurred.

Hilary is currently situated in 85-degree water, which is necessary for a hurricane to survive. However, as it gets closer to Baja California, the ocean temperatures will quickly drop into the 70s and eventually the 60s along the California coast. This temperature drop will cause a rapid weakening of the storm, as ocean temperatures in the 70s essentially kill hurricanes and temperatures in the 60s do not support tropical systems.

The moisture from Hilary is expected to bring a flood threat to Southern California, especially in areas like Palm Springs. These areas could see several inches of rain, leading to flash flooding. Rough surf and beach erosion are also expected on SoCal beaches.

The Central Valley will likely experience remnants of rain and thunder from Hurricane Hilary on Monday and Tuesday. Portions of the south valley may see rainfall by Monday morning, while the rest of the Central Valley could experience thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.

In the Bay Area, the current track of Hilary does not indicate rainfall. However, increased humidity and tropical cloud cover are expected on Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of light rain if there are any small shifts in the storm’s track.

The situation will continue to be monitored for any updates on the rainfall.