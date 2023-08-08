Live Coverage: Falcon 9 Launches 15 Second-Generation Starlink Satellites

This live coverage brings you the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 15 second-generation Starlink satellites. The launch is taking place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket will transport the Starlink satellites into orbit to join the existing constellation, which aims to provide global broadband coverage. This launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand and improve their satellite internet network.

The 15 satellites being launched are the second generation of Starlink satellites, designed to enhance the capabilities of the network. These satellites feature advanced technology and improvements based on the lessons learned from the first generation.

The launch process involves a countdown sequence, during which the rocket’s systems are prepared for liftoff. Once the countdown is complete, the Falcon 9 will ignite its engines and lift off from the launch pad.

After liftoff, the rocket will ascend into space, carrying the Starlink satellites in its payload fairing. Once the desired orbit is achieved, the payload fairing will separate, releasing the satellites into space.

Following the successful deployment of the satellites, they will communicate with ground stations and begin their mission of providing internet connectivity. The network of Starlink satellites works together to ensure global coverage and reliable internet service.

This mission is another step forward for SpaceX in their pursuit of a global satellite internet network.