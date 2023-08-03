SpaceX Falcon 9 to Launch Intelsat Galaxy 37 Communications Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the Intelsat Galaxy 37 communications satellite during the midnight hour on Thursday. The launch will take place from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:15 a.m. EDT (0415 UTC).

This will be SpaceX’s 52nd orbital launch of the year and the sixth flight for the Falcon 9 booster 1077. The booster, which first flew in October 2022 with a Crew Dragon to the International Space Station, will attempt to land on the drone ship named ‘Just Read the Instructions’ approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff.

The Galaxy 37 satellite, weighing five metric tonnes, is housed inside the rocket’s payload fairing. It is equipped with four deployable antenna reflectors for both C-band and Ku-band transmissions. The satellite will serve television and telecommunication networks, as well as the U.S. Government in North America. The Ku-band payload, offering mobile communication services, is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International. The spacecraft was built by Maxar.

The Falcon 9 upper stage will place the Galaxy 37 satellite into a supersynchronous transfer orbit, with a high point above its final planned geostationary orbit. This orbit will allow the satellite to conserve fuel for circularization and orbit lowering. The second stage will use its remaining propellant supplies to reach the most optimal orbit before releasing the satellite approximately 32 minutes after launch.

After launch, it will take approximately three weeks for the satellite to maneuver itself into geostationary orbit around 35,500 kilometers above the equator. Testing will occur over Hawaii at approximately 148 degrees west, after which it will drift to 127 degrees west, positioning it west of Seattle. The satellite is expected to enter service in early October and remain operational for at least 18 years.

Image credit: SpaceX.