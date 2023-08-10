SpaceX Prepares to Launch 22 Second-Generation Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 22 second-generation Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled to take place on Thursday atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The liftoff from pad 40 is set for 9:55 p.m. EDT (0155 UTC), with the first stage booster, tailnumber B1069, making its ninth flight. This booster has previously been used for various missions, including the Cargo Dragon CRS-24, Eutelsat Hotbird 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18/SES-19, and four Starlink deployment flights. Its most recent flight was for the Starlink 5-12 mission on June 23, 2023.

After lifting off, the Falcon 9 will travel southeast, aiming for an orbit inclined at 43 degrees to the equator. Once the second stage separates about two and a half minutes into the flight, the first stage booster will head toward a landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions, positioned in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas. This booster has previously flown missions such as Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and Starlink 4-4. Its last launch occurred 37 days ago.

To place the satellites into the required circular orbit, two burns of the second stage will be necessary. Approximately one hour and five minutes after the launch, the 22 satellites will separate.

These satellites are part of SpaceX’s V2 mini satellite series, featuring increased size and four times the bandwidth compared to previous models. The full-sized V2 Starlink satellites were intended to be launched by SpaceX’s Starship vehicle, which has faced delays. As a result, SpaceX created a condensed version of the satellites, allowing them to be launched using Falcon 9.

In May, SpaceX revealed that it had surpassed 1.5 million subscribers to its Starlink internet service. Currently, the service is available in over 60 countries.