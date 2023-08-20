Lou Reed, the co-founder and bandleader of The Velvet Underground, was known for being challenging to work with due to his creative obstinance and dry sense of humor. However, he maintained friendships with his Velvet Underground peers and other collaborators, including David Bowie.

Bowie was one of the few Brits to purchase a copy of The Velvet Underground & Nico when it was released in the late 1960s. At the time, the album was underappreciated and sold in modest quantities. Bowie’s rise to fame after his 1969 single ‘Space Oddity’ and the success of his 1971 album Hunky Dory led him to meet his hero, Lou Reed.

Reed and Bowie were introduced in 1971 by actor Tony Zanetta, who also introduced Bowie to Andy Warhol and Iggy Pop. Bowie and his guitarist Mick Ronson agreed to help Reed produce his second solo album, Transformer, after Reed’s poorly received solo debut. Released in November 1972, the album showcased Bowie’s glam-rock style and included Reed’s most successful single, ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

Despite their close friendship, their relationship had a strain in the late ’70s. After a performance at the Hammersmith Odeon, Reed asked Bowie to produce his ninth solo studio album, The Bells. Bowie, who had gotten sober himself, insisted that Reed get sober as well. However, Reed took this as a personal insult and reacted with anger, grabbing Bowie and shouting at him.

Despite this altercation, Reed continued to speak highly of Bowie in interviews over the years. He described Bowie as smart, talented, and a fun person to work with. In a 2004 interview, Reed reminisced about rehearsing ‘Satellite of Love’ with Bowie and how impressed the band members were with Bowie’s performance.

The collaboration between Lou Reed and David Bowie left a lasting impact on their music careers.