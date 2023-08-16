Yamaha’s Plans for a Satellite MotoGP Team

Yamaha, once dominant in MotoGP, is currently facing challenges alongside Honda in the premier class of grand prix racing. Lin Jarvis, the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, is tasked with turning the team’s fortunes around. In a recent interview, he explained Yamaha’s decision to sign Alex Rins instead of Franco Morbidelli for 2024, as well as the struggles faced by Japanese factories in MotoGP.

Jarvis also discussed Yamaha’s plans for a satellite team and the criteria they would apply to attract one. He acknowledged the advantage Ducati has with its eight bikes on the grid, providing valuable data to their engineers. Yamaha has always desired a satellite team, but due to differences of opinion with RNF, they did not sign a multi-year contract. This marks the first year without a satellite team for Yamaha.

The team intends to return with a satellite team in 2025. However, finding the right partnership is crucial, as Yamaha must be competitive to convince a satellite team to join them. They need a collaborative effort, with both teams working together towards a common goal. Jarvis believes that by 2025, Yamaha will be ready to bring back a satellite team.

Regarding discussions with potential teams, Jarvis stated that they have yet to commence, and it may be something they explore next year. The ideal time to start discussing partnerships would depend on various factors.

Yamaha’s focus right now is on developing their package and regaining competitiveness. They recognize the importance of winning the confidence of a satellite team and believe in Yamaha’s future prospects. By strengthening their performance, they aim to attract a satellite team in the future.