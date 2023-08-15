Scotland’s Space Data to Help Achieve Net Zero Targets

Scotland is harnessing the power of space data to support its goal of achieving net zero by 2045. With a thriving space ecosystem employing over 8,500 people, Scotland is well-positioned to leverage its satellite manufacturing capabilities and expertise in data analysis. Approximately one-fifth of all UK space sector jobs are based in Scotland.

The Scottish Government aims to secure a £4 billion market share of the global space economy by 2030, with a projected creation of 20,000 jobs. Satellite data will play a crucial role in helping Scotland reach this goal, as well as contributing to the decarbonisation drive and establishing Scotland as a niche service area.

To realize its space ambitions, Scotland is developing end-to-end capabilities for launches and beyond. Five spaceports are being constructed across the country, along with a hub for manufacturing small satellites near Glasgow and sites for rocket building in Inverness and Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire. Placing small satellites into orbit will primarily serve the purpose of gathering Earth observation data.

Scotland’s geographical advantage is one of the key factors contributing to its success in the space sector. Being close to the north or south pole offers advantages in terms of launch, and launching over open water minimizes the risk of the rocket landing on populated areas.

Various industries in Scotland are already benefiting from space data. Companies and governments are using satellite information to accurately measure greenhouse gas emissions and monitor supply chains. The University of Edinburgh’s Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems is applying data science to disaster response and international development, utilizing satellite data to enhance research capabilities. Mapping forests, monitoring deforestation and reforestation, and quantifying carbon volumes are also important applications of space data in Scotland.

Additionally, space data is being used for weather forecasting and improving the speed of predictions. Edinburgh-based Orbital Micro Systems is one of the companies innovating in this area, focusing on nowcasting to predict weather for short periods with high precision.

In the agricultural sector, satellite data aids decision-making by monitoring the development of agricultural land and protecting against climate events that could impact crop yields. The data can be integrated into farm equipment to optimize pesticide and nutrient application based on crop growth.

Software plays a vital role in effectively utilizing satellite data. Ecometrica, based in Edinburgh, provides software that uses satellite data to measure, monitor, and report greenhouse gas emissions. The software helps clients comply with environmental regulations, assess potential environmental risks, and track habitat losses and gains.

The combination of space data and Ecometrica’s software enables food companies to build supply chain resilience by understanding climate risks. Projections derived from the data assist in taking proactive measures to manage the potential impacts of climate change.

Scotland’s growing space industry and utilization of space data highlight the importance of satellite technology in achieving environmental goals and driving economic growth.