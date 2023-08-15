LICIACube: Pioneering Mission in Space Science and Small Satellites

LICIACube, a groundbreaking mission designed, built, and operated by Argotec, has received industry recognition for its efforts to advance space science and small satellite capabilities.

Argotec, a prominent company in the field of small satellite production, has been honored with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Small Satellite Mission of the Year award for the reliability and technical excellence demonstrated by LICIACube.

Presented annually at the AIAA and Utah State University Small Satellite Conference, this prestigious award acknowledges missions that have significantly improved the capabilities of small satellites.

Funded by the Italian Space Agency, LICIACube played a crucial role in NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission in September 2022. DART aimed to target, impact, and move an asteroid in space, marking the first-ever attempt of its kind. As the sole secondary mission aboard NASA’s DART, LICIACube contributed to the success and scientific advancements of this pioneering mission.

LICIACube’s achievements are a testament to Argotec’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what small satellites can accomplish. The mission’s reliability and technical excellence have undoubtedly contributed to the advancements in space science and expanded the possibilities for future small satellite missions.

The recognition bestowed upon LICIACube highlights the significance of this mission in driving innovation and furthering our understanding of space. Argotec’s dedication to delivering outstanding performance and pushing the limits of technology in the field of small satellites has earned them this prestigious award.

As we uncover new frontiers and explore the capabilities of small satellites, missions like LICIACube pave the way for future breakthroughs in space science and technology. Argotec’s expertise and pioneering efforts continue to shape the future of small satellite missions, opening up new opportunities for scientific exploration and advancements in our understanding of the universe.