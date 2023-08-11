The Grayson County Public Library to Open Satellite Location in Caneyville

The Grayson County Public Library has announced that it will soon open a satellite location in the Caneyville Purple Flash Center. The library plans to set up the location and hopes to have it open within the next couple of weeks.

The satellite location will be a fully functional library where patrons can check out books, audiobooks, and DVDs. They will also have the option to get a new or replacement library card. Initially, the library plans to start small with about 300 books available. The location will be open two days per week, on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. However, the library is open to extending these hours based on the traffic flow.

Interlibrary loans will be available for patrons of the Caneyville location, and they can also request items from the library’s main location to be brought to the satellite location. The library is open to suggestions from Caneyville residents regarding what they would like to see offered at the location.

If the Caneyville location proves to be successful, the library may consider opening another satellite location in the Clarkson and Big Clifty area. The goal is to reach more people in the community and provide them with the opportunity to access reading materials.

For more information about the Grayson County Public Library and its services, visit their website or Facebook page.