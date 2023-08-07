Satellite Based on LS-300 Bus

LeoStella has unveiled a larger version of its LS-300 small satellite bus. This new version is specifically targeted at customers aiming to secure contracts from the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency (SDA). The LS-300 bus can accommodate satellites weighing up to 500 kg, with 250 kg available for payloads.

The bus features larger solar panels, capable of providing one kilowatt of power. It also incorporates a space-qualified propulsion system that can achieve velocity changes of over 200 meters per second. Additionally, the LS-300 is equipped with inter-satellite links and other functionalities sought after by the SDA.

The SDA is actively developing constellations of small satellites designed to improve military communications and aid in the detection of various threats. By introducing a bus that meets the requirements set by the SDA, LeoStella aims to attract customers who are vying for contracts from the agency.

With its expanded capabilities, the LS-300 bus offers potential customers the opportunity to enhance their satellite missions and meet the demands of the SDA. Furthermore, the increased power capacity provided by the larger solar panels enables the bus to support a wide range of payloads and ensure efficient operations in space.

LeoStella’s introduction of the LS-300 bus showcases their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the satellite industry, particularly in the defense sector. By offering a versatile and capable platform, LeoStella positions itself as a provider of satellite solutions that cater to the demands of various customers, including those seeking contracts with the SDA.