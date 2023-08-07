Satellite Based on LS-300 Bus

LeoStella has unveiled a new and larger version of its small satellite bus, designed specifically for customers aiming to secure contracts from the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency (SDA). The LS-300 bus, created by LeoStella, has the capability to accommodate satellites weighing up to 500 kg, with 250 kg designated for payloads. This information was provided in a press release by the company.

In addition to its increased size, the LS-300 bus features larger solar panels that can generate up to one kilowatt of power. It also includes a space-qualified propulsion system that is capable of achieving velocity changes exceeding 200 meters per second. The bus is equipped with inter-satellite links and other functionalities sought after by the SDA.

The SDA is actively working on the development of constellations comprising small satellites, which aim to improve military communications and detect potential threats in space. By introducing the LS-300 bus, LeoStella aims to provide a reliable and flexible solution for customers looking to secure contracts with the SDA.

The LS-300 bus provides significant opportunities for the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency as it demonstrates enhanced capabilities in terms of payload capacity, power generation, propulsion, and communication features. With the ability to support larger satellites and provide crucial functionalities, the LS-300 bus is a promising option for those competing in the space industry. Its introduction allows LeoStella to expand its portfolio of satellite buses and establish its presence in the growing small satellite market. Overall, the LS-300 bus offers a versatile and robust solution for customers seeking to participate in the development of advanced satellite constellations.