LeoStella Unveils LS300 Satellite Bus for Commercial Radar Constellation

LeoStella, a satellite manufacturing company, has revealed details about its latest and largest spacecraft, the LS300 satellite bus. The company plans to deliver its first two 500-kilogram-class satellites to a commercial radar constellation customer in the summer of next year. The LS300 satellite bus is an impressive 10 meters in length, making it comparable to a small yacht. It is also significantly heavier than its predecessor, the LS200, which is being used by BlackSky for its upcoming geospatial intelligence satellites. The LS300 is equipped with solar array improvements that allow it to generate one kilowatt of power, which is 25 times more than the LS200, enabling it to undertake more demanding missions.

According to LeoStella CEO Tim Kienberger, the increased power and enhanced payload capacity of the LS300 make it particularly suitable for customers pursuing contracts from the Space Development Agency (SDA). The LS300 is capable of accommodating optical inter-satellite links as well as radio frequency downlink and uplink capabilities, which are key requirements identified by the SDA. The agency is planning to establish a large military network in low Earth orbit.

Apart from BlackSky, LeoStella’s joint owner with Thales Alenia Space, the company has announced only one other customer for its satellite buses: Loft Orbital, a condosat operator, which selected LeoStella’s LS100 bus. Currently, LeoStella has a total of 19 satellite buses in low Earth orbit (LEO), of which 16 were built for BlackSky and three for Loft Orbital.

While the first customer of the LS300 has not been disclosed, Kienberger revealed that there is significant interest in the larger offering, with many opportunities being considered based on the LS300 platform. He also hinted that LS300 could open doors for LeoStella to develop satellites dedicated to the communications market.

LeoStella’s move towards larger spacecraft is in line with the trend among small satellite specialists in taking advantage of lower launch costs and the increasing availability of rocket rideshares. Other players in the industry, such as Terran Orbital and NanoAvionics, have also been gradually increasing the size of their satellite platforms to meet the growing demand for more capable satellites. Terran Orbital, for example, is currently constructing an 800-kilogram satellite, a significant expansion from their initial focus on cubesats weighing less than 1.33 kilograms. NanoAvionics has also expanded its offerings with satellites weighing around 220 kilograms, nearly double the size of their previous MP42 platform.