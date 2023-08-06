LeoStella Unveils LS-300 Satellite Platform to Meet Growing Demand

LeoStella, a joint venture between European satellite manufacturer Thales Alenia Space and geospatial data analysis company BlackSky, has introduced its latest satellite platform, the LS-300. The Tukwila, Wash.-based company initially developed the LS-100 bus for Earth observation satellites weighing 120 pounds. However, with a more capable payload for BlackSky’s Gen3 satellites, LeoStella upgraded its bus design to accommodate a total weight of 330 pounds. Now, due to the increasing demand for larger small satellites, LeoStella has designed the LS-300 to support satellites weighing up to 1,100 pounds, with half that mass allocated for the payload.

The LS-300 bus will cater to the market’s need for larger small satellites. This increased capability is driven by the availability of rideshare opportunities that allow the launch of bigger satellites at a lower cost, which, according to LeoStella CEO Tim Kienberger, opens the door to new capabilities. The LS-300 also features a xenon-based electric propulsion system built by Astra, offering superior orbital maneuvering and precision pointing. Additionally, it can provide up to a kilowatt of power for satellite payloads.

LeoStella engineers collaborated with students from Thomas Jefferson High School to create a full-scale mockup of the LS-300. The company has already secured a customer, although their identity has not been disclosed. Pierre-Damien Vanjour, CEO of Loft Orbital and a previous LeoStella customer, expressed confidence in the LS-300’s ability to meet customers’ diverse space access needs.

Kienberger hopes to enlist the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency as an LS-300 customer since the agency is seeking bids for satellites to form its constellation for military communications. Kienberger sees the LS-300 as an ideal fit for Defense contractors bidding for these opportunities.

Production of the LS-300 bus is set to begin in early 2022. LeoStella’s Tukwila factory has the capacity to build around 24 LS-300 buses annually and can accommodate more than double that number with a small expansion. Kienberger anticipates an increase in production starting next year, with a significant ramp-up in 2025, especially if they secure SDA work.