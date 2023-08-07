CityLife

New LS-300 Small Satellite Bus Platform Offers Enhanced Capabilities

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
LeoStella, a U.S.-based satellite design and manufacturing company, has announced its third-generation small satellite bus product line, the LS-300. The LS-300 introduces significant payload accommodation and other enhanced capabilities.

LeoStella has a successful track record with 19 satellites in orbit from its previous product lines. These satellites have over 37 years of on-orbit heritage and boast 99% mission availability, delivering high performance and remarkable reliability.

The LS-300 satellite bus is designed to meet the evolving needs of government and commercial satellite customers. It can accommodate heavier and larger payloads, up to 250 kilograms. The platform features a space-qualified propulsion system capable of achieving a velocity change of over 200 meters per second. This propulsion capability enhances the satellite’s reaction control, precision pointing, and orbital maneuvering for optimal performance in space. Additionally, the LS-300 platform provides up to one kilowatt of power, enabling spacecraft to perform more demanding missions.

LeoStella’s updated bus platform has already secured its first customer and offers co-engineering services to meet specific customer requirements. The company is dedicated to providing customers with critical space infrastructure developed, launched, and operating efficiently and effectively.

For more information on the LS-300 or LeoStella’s complete line of smallsat buses, please visit leostella.com.

