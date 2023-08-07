New LS-300 Small Satellite Bus Platform Offers Enhanced Capabilities

LeoStella, a U.S.-based satellite design and manufacturing company, has announced its third-generation small satellite bus product line, the LS-300. The LS-300 introduces significant payload accommodation and other enhanced capabilities.

LeoStella has a successful track record with 19 satellites in orbit from its previous product lines. These satellites have over 37 years of on-orbit heritage and boast 99% mission availability, delivering high performance and remarkable reliability.

The LS-300 satellite bus is designed to meet the evolving needs of government and commercial satellite customers. It can accommodate heavier and larger payloads, up to 250 kilograms. The platform features a space-qualified propulsion system capable of achieving a velocity change of over 200 meters per second. This propulsion capability enhances the satellite’s reaction control, precision pointing, and orbital maneuvering for optimal performance in space. Additionally, the LS-300 platform provides up to one kilowatt of power, enabling spacecraft to perform more demanding missions.

LeoStella’s updated bus platform has already secured its first customer and offers co-engineering services to meet specific customer requirements. The company is dedicated to providing customers with critical space infrastructure developed, launched, and operating efficiently and effectively.

