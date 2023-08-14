LeoLabs Supports ESA’s Successful Assisted Reentry of Aeolus Satellite

LeoLabs, a leading commercial provider of Space Traffic Management (STM) and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services, has expressed its support for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) successful assisted reentry of the Aeolus satellite. The satellite, which was originally launched by ESA in 2018, was not designed for a controlled reentry. However, through a series of maneuvers between 24 – 28 July 2023, ESA managed to lower the satellite’s orbit and position it over a planned Atlantic ground track, thereby reducing the risk of space debris falling onto inhabited areas during reentry.

LeoLabs played a crucial role in this mission as a tracking partner. They received ephemeris data from ESA Mission Control before and after each maneuver, which was then used to task their global radar network to track the satellite. This allowed ESA to verify and monitor the orbital changes of Aeolus throughout the reentry process.

By supporting this mission, LeoLabs demonstrated its object tracking capabilities in very low Earth orbit (VLEO), which includes altitudes below 400 km. Tracking objects in VLEO is challenging due to higher aerodynamic drag and stronger gravitational pull. LeoLabs’ successful tracking of Aeolus in this environment builds confidence in the ability of satellite owner/operators to safely deorbit objects, an important aspect of future active-debris removal missions.

Edward Lu, LeoLabs Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, expressed pride in supporting this milestone effort by ESA, stating that it represents a significant step towards making space safer and more sustainable. By promoting responsible behavior among owner/operators, space safety measures can be normalized and expertise in active debris removal can be expanded.

LeoLabs, through its vertex technology system, provides superior information and real-time tracking for satellite operators, commercial enterprises, and government agencies engaged in missions in low Earth orbit. Their services enable safe innovation and execution of various operations in space, contributing to the advancement of space exploration.