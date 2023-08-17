LeoLabs Supports European Space Agency’s Assisted Reentry of Aeolus Satellite

LeoLabs, a provider of Space Traffic Management and Space Situational Awareness services, has expressed its support for the European Space Agency’s successful assisted reentry of the Aeolus Earth observation satellite over Antarctica on July 28, 2023.

The assisted reentry was considered “first-of-its-kind” because the satellite was not initially designed for a controlled reentry. However, ESA performed a series of maneuvers from July 24 to July 28, 2023, to lower the satellite’s orbit and position it over a planned Atlantic ground track. This helped prevent any remaining debris from causing harm during its atmospheric reentry.

LeoLabs played a role in this mission as a tracking partner. They received ephemeris data from ESA Mission Control before and after each maneuver and used the data to task their global radar network to track the satellite. This helped ESA verify and monitor orbital changes. LeoLabs successfully tested their object tracking capabilities in very low Earth orbit (VLEO), including altitudes below 400 km, and demonstrated their reliability in tracking objects in VLEO.

Tommaso Parrinello, ESA Aeolus Mission Manager, expressed appreciation for LeoLabs’ support and stated that the partnership contributed to reducing space debris and enabling a safe reentry. He also emphasized that testing space tracking capabilities for assisted and controlled reentries is a step towards achieving sustainable space.

Edward Lu, LeoLabs Co-founder and CTO, highlighted that the mission is a milestone towards making space safer and more sustainable. He emphasized the importance of responsible behavior by owner/operators in normalizing space safety measures and building expertise in active debris removal.