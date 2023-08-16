China Launches High-Orbit SAR Satellite for Earth Observation Applications

China recently launched the Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite, a high-orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite, for earth observation applications. The satellite aims to fulfill the application needs of various sectors including oceanography, meteorology, agriculture, and forestry.

Unlike optical remote sensing satellites that operate in visible and near-infrared wavebands, SAR satellites use microwave signals to create images. These satellites can collect images day and night by penetrating clouds, fog, and darkness. They are used by many countries for monitoring earthquakes, flooding, deforestation, oil spills, and military surveillance.

China had previously sent a pair of Ludi Tance 1-01 satellites in early 2022 to monitor landslides, earthquakes, and other geological phenomena. Each satellite weighed approximately 3.2 tonnes and was equipped with an advanced SAR payload in the L-band. The Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite, designed in accordance with China’s long-term development plan for civilian space infrastructure, also operates in the L-band. It provides greater penetration in forest areas for more accurate radar signal interactions with trees.

The satellite’s spatial resolution of 20 meters enables it to observe subtle ground motions due to landslides and earthquakes. However, the high orbit of the satellite weakens the signal due to the long distance it travels, limiting the ability to resolve features to better than a few tens of meters.

The development of geosynchronous SAR satellites faces challenges due to the weak signals resulting from the long range. High transmitter power, large antennas, and longer signal integration times are required to compensate for this. The Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite likely features a 20-meter-wide circular, deployable antenna, along with solar arrays to generate several kilowatts of power.

While China leads in the development of geosynchronous SAR technology, European scientists are also working on a similar mission called Hydroterra. This mission aims to use a geosynchronous SAR satellite to capture continuous images of rapid weather and land surface changes over Europe and Africa.

Overall, the launch of the Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite contributes to China’s ongoing efforts in space infrastructure development for various earth observation applications.