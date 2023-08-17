KVH Renews Satellite Services Contract with Intelsat, Enhances Maritime Connectivity

KVH Industries, Inc. has announced the completion of a three-year renewal of its satellite services contract with Intelsat. The renewal includes increased network capacity, flexibility for future bandwidth adjustments, and reduced service costs. These enhancements will enable KVH to offer more competitive airtime rates for mariners.

KVH and Intelsat’s FlexMaritime high-throughput satellites (HTS) provide connectivity, content, cybersecurity, and other critical services to more than 7,100 commercial, leisure, and military vessels worldwide. This network serves as the backbone for KVH’s KVH ONE hybrid network, which seamlessly integrates Ku-band GEO services, low earth orbit (LEO) services, worldwide 5G/LTE cellular communications, and shore-based Wi-Fi services to keep seafarers always connected.

Mark Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Mobility at Intelsat, expressed pride in their long-standing partnership with KVH and praised KVH’s innovative tools and support that provide customers with assured access to a wide range of capabilities and mission-critical applications.

KVH offers access to its KVH ONE network with Ku-band speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up), affordable airtime, and value-added services. Their TracNet product line integrates satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology with intelligent, automatic switching to ensure the best available communication option at all times. Additionally, their new KVH ONE OpenNet Program enables vessels with non-KVH VSAT antennas to enjoy global VSAT coverage from KVH through a simple software update.

KVH Industries, Inc., headquartered in Middletown, RI, is a global leader in mobile connectivity and maritime VSAT. They provide connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles. KVH’s product lines include TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision, among others. They also offer services such as the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service and the AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) program.

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors such as technical challenges, network congestion, competition, and customer demand could affect the actual results. For more details, refer to KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, and their Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023.