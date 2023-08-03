Kudelski SA: Providing Digital Security and Convergent Media Solutions

Kudelski SA is a Switzerland-based company that operates in the information technology services sector. They specialize in providing digital security and convergent media solutions, as well as offering consulting services. The company is globally recognized, with activities structured into two main segments: Integrated Digital Television (iDTV) and Public Access.

Under the iDTV segment, Kudelski provides integrated solutions for digital TV operators and content providers. They offer open conditional access solutions, which allow for the secure delivery of TV services. By using Kudelski’s secure platform, operators and content providers can ensure that their content is protected from unauthorized access.

The Public Access segment is represented by SKIDATA, a subsidiary of Kudelski. SKIDATA specializes in physical access control systems and ticketing services. They provide solutions for various venues such as ski lifts, car parks, stadiums, concert halls, and events. With SKIDATA, organizations can effectively manage access to their facilities and streamline the ticketing process.

In addition to their core offerings, Kudelski also offers cybersecurity services in the area of Internet of Things (IoT). With the growing number of IoT devices, there is an increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions. Kudelski helps organizations secure their IoT devices and protect them from potential threats.

With a global presence, Kudelski operates through its subsidiaries and affiliates. They have established themselves as a trusted provider of digital security and media solutions, serving a wide range of industries and customers worldwide.