CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Kudelski SA: Providing Digital Security and Convergent Media Solutions

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Kudelski SA: Providing Digital Security and Convergent Media Solutions

Kudelski SA is a Switzerland-based company that operates in the information technology services sector. They specialize in providing digital security and convergent media solutions, as well as offering consulting services. The company is globally recognized, with activities structured into two main segments: Integrated Digital Television (iDTV) and Public Access.

Under the iDTV segment, Kudelski provides integrated solutions for digital TV operators and content providers. They offer open conditional access solutions, which allow for the secure delivery of TV services. By using Kudelski’s secure platform, operators and content providers can ensure that their content is protected from unauthorized access.

The Public Access segment is represented by SKIDATA, a subsidiary of Kudelski. SKIDATA specializes in physical access control systems and ticketing services. They provide solutions for various venues such as ski lifts, car parks, stadiums, concert halls, and events. With SKIDATA, organizations can effectively manage access to their facilities and streamline the ticketing process.

In addition to their core offerings, Kudelski also offers cybersecurity services in the area of Internet of Things (IoT). With the growing number of IoT devices, there is an increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions. Kudelski helps organizations secure their IoT devices and protect them from potential threats.

With a global presence, Kudelski operates through its subsidiaries and affiliates. They have established themselves as a trusted provider of digital security and media solutions, serving a wide range of industries and customers worldwide.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

6 Reasons to Cut the Cord and Embrace Streaming Services

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Diurnal Dynamics of Photosynthesis Impacted by Heatwaves in Western U.S.

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

New Crocodile Warning Signs in Satellite Beach Neighborhoods

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

World’s Tallest Building: Burj Khalifa

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Dangers of Artificial Intelligence Intensify Old Challenges

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo Outlines Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives Including Metroid Prime 4

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Mobile Learning in Education: A Game Changer for Student Success

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments