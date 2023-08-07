Satim Secures €1.8 Million in Funding to Advance AI-based Satellite Imagery Software

Polish company Satim has raised €1.8 million in its latest investment round to further develop its AI-based software for automatic object detection, identification, and classification using satellite SAR imagery. The round was led by Cultivation Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments in geospatial technology. Other participants included Verissimo Ventures, The Flying Object, Everywhere Ventures, Hustle Fund, Startupist Ventures, and an undisclosed investor from Eastern Europe.

This funding will be crucial in Satim’s mission to revolutionize the transformation of complex satellite SAR data into actionable insights, with a specific focus on serving the military, government, and commercial maritime sectors. The investment will enable Satim to enhance its technology and capabilities, delivering highly accurate and invaluable information to its clients.

Satim has already gained recognition for its software’s 90% accuracy in object classification on satellite SAR imagery, providing a comprehensive solution for strategic site monitoring and maritime situational awareness.

CEO of Satim, Jacek Strzelczyk, expressed gratitude for the support from the investors, stating that the funding will streamline operations and ensure the seamless delivery of cutting-edge software to customers.

The participation of these investors reflects their belief in Satim’s value proposition and potential for growth. The company’s commitment to innovation and its team of experts place Satim at the forefront of revolutionizing satellite imagery analysis for monitoring and surveillance.

Satim, founded in 2012, is known for its globally renowned software SATREC, which offers exceptional automatic object detection, identification, and classification capabilities using satellite SAR imagery. The company has a team of data scientists, remote sensing experts, AI and SAR specialists, as well as marine situational awareness experts with military backgrounds, providing extensive knowledge and operational expertise.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has recognized Satim’s cutting-edge technology and funded numerous research and development initiatives focused on object detection, cementing the company’s position as a market leader in the industry.