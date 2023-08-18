CityLife

Korean launch company Innospace signs deal with Equatorial Launch Australia for orbital missions

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Korean launch company, Innospace, has signed a five-year agreement with Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA) to conduct multiple orbital missions from the Arnhem Space Centre (ASC) in Australia’s Northern Territory. The partnership marks Innospace as the first commercial company to commit to being a long-term tenant and regular launcher at the spaceport.

The agreement grants Innospace access to a space launch complex (SLC) with two launch pads and a horizontal integration facility (HIF) for rocket assembly and payload integration. ELA will also assist Innospace in obtaining an Australian launch permit, a process expected to take between 6 and 14 months.

In March of this year, Innospace successfully launched the suborbital test vehicle HANBIT-TLV, powered by a hybrid rocket engine. The company is currently developing a range of launch vehicles capable of carrying payloads ranging from 50 kg to 500 kg to a 500 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

CEO of Innospace, Soojong Kim, expressed his excitement about securing the ASC as a launch spaceport. The equatorial location of the ASC provides launch efficiencies, and the partnership with ELA allows for greater flexibility in launch schedules and orbit access. Innospace aims to enable satellite customers to achieve significant innovation with their orbital launch services by launching from the ASC.

The first launches from the ASC under this agreement are expected to commence in early 2025.

