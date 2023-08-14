Samsung Galaxy S24 Flagship Series Expected to Offer Satellite Connectivity Next Year

After Apple and Huawei introduced emergency satellite capabilities to their phones in 2020, there were expectations that Samsung would follow suit with the Galaxy S23 line. However, Samsung did not incorporate this feature, stating that they would consider it when the right timing, infrastructure, and technology were available.

Stories of iPhone users being able to save their lives with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the iPhone 14 line may have convinced Samsung that satellite connectivity for reporting emergencies in the absence of cellular service is a necessity. South Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT, Lee-Jong-ho, recently announced that the domestic smartphone industry plans to commercialize a satellite system for 5G mobile devices in 2024.

Considering Samsung is currently the only major smartphone manufacturer in South Korea since LG exited the market, the minister’s comment suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship series, expected to launch early next year, will offer satellite connectivity. Samsung has been collaborating with satellite firm Iridium for approximately three years, aiming to enable users to send and receive messages, including small images.

While Apple users can communicate with a desk that can send out emergency responders and Huawei users can send and receive short text messages, Samsung aims to provide similar capabilities with its Exynos 5G modem chip, incorporating non-terrestrial networks (NTN) technology in remote areas without cellular service. Samsung believes this technology will be crucial for disaster areas and future urban air mobility.

Although the technology did not make it to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the minister’s comments suggest that there is a chance it will be present in the Galaxy S24 flagship models next year. When asked about Samsung’s timeline for introducing emergency satellite connectivity, the minister responded that while he couldn’t provide a definite answer, the domestic industry is considering commercializing the service in preparation for an expected standard related to satellite communication next year.