KKR to Take Germany’s OHB Private in €1bn Deal

Private equity group KKR is set to acquire Germany’s OHB, a satellite manufacturer, in a deal that values the company at approximately €1bn including debt. The Fuchs family, founders of OHB, will retain majority control after the transaction. As part of the deal, KKR will obtain slightly over a third of the company through a capital raise and take-private offer. OHB is a well-established European space hardware company, supplying satellites to the EU’s Galileo navigation constellation, components for the Ariane rocket programme, and the Juice probe that explores Jupiter’s icy moons.

OHB will receive €77mn in new capital to support its growth strategy. The company’s annual revenues rose by 9% and reported its best-ever year in 2022. KKR’s offer includes purchasing all outstanding shares not owned by the Fuchs family at €44 per share, representing a premium of more than a third compared to the closing price on the previous Friday. After the deal, the Fuchs family will hold a 63.4% stake in the company.

In addition to the OHB acquisition, KKR will invest €30mn through a convertible loan in Rocket Factory Augsburg, in which OHB has a majority stake. Rocket Factory Augsburg is focused on developing a micro-launcher to tap into the growing satellite launch market. However, questions have emerged regarding the possibility of an oversupply of rocket companies in the medium term, particularly with Elon Musk’s Starship nearing completion.

This acquisition highlights the increasing interest from US private equity groups in the European space sector. The global space industry has faced challenges in attracting investor interest recently, after experiencing a significant decline in investment in 2022. However, many US companies are now looking to Europe’s rapidly growing space sector as potential targets. KKR’s involvement in OHB could potentially spark further deals.

KKR is investing in OHB through its recent European buyout fund, which raised $8bn this year. The group has a history of backing German companies, with their first investment in the country dating back to 1999. Previous deals include the acquisition of German defence company Hensoldt, which was carved out of Airbus in 2017 before being taken public again in 2020.