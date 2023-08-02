Even though there have been huge terrestrial connectivity deployments, there is still 80 percent of the planet that has a connectivity gap. This digital divide poses a significant challenge for corporations that have assets deployed in remote or difficult-to-access areas. In such locations, automating processes or implementing IoT solutions becomes impractical without reliable connectivity. This is where satellite IoT emerges as a game-changing solution, offering connectivity advantages that address these connectivity gaps.

One of the primary advantages of satellite IoT is its wide coverage area. Unlike terrestrial-based IoT solutions, satellite deployments can cover vast geographic regions, including remote and hard-to-reach locations. This enables connectivity in areas that would otherwise be unreachable, facilitating the monitoring, control, and optimization of assets and processes in these locations.

Global coverage is another compelling aspect of satellite IoT. With the ability to provide connectivity to devices anywhere on the planet, satellite IoT is well-suited for applications requiring global coverage. Whether it’s monitoring weather conditions in the Arctic or managing oil and gas operations in remote offshore locations, satellite IoT ensures reliable connectivity, regardless of geographical location.

Resilience is a critical factor in mission-critical applications, and satellite IoT excels in this regard. Satellite links are not susceptible to disruptions caused by natural disasters, power outages, or terrestrial infrastructure failures. This inherent resilience ensures uninterrupted connectivity, enabling real-time data collection, monitoring, and control of assets even in challenging environments.

In addition to its wide coverage and resilience, satellite IoT networks have low infrastructure requirements. Unlike terrestrial networks that often require extensive infrastructure deployment, satellite IoT can be implemented with relative ease and efficiency. This makes it an attractive option for applications where the cost of infrastructure deployment is prohibitive or time-sensitive.